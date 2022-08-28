Waste management, decomposition programme starts in several Latur areas

Local bodies in several areas of Maharashtra's Latur district have started waste segregation and decomposition following instructions from Collector Prithviraj BP, an official said on Sunday.

He said these comprise civic councils and nagar panchayats of Nilanga, Ausa, Udgir, Ahmedpur, Shiroor Anantpal, Renapur, Chakur and Jalkot, which were given detailed briefing on how to go about the initiative by Latur Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramdas Kokare. Kokare had implemented an extensive solid waste management programme as Vengurla civic chief in 2015, the official added.

