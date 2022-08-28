Left Menu

Man stabs and injures wife, daughter, mother-in-law over marital discord

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 22:21 IST
A 37-year-old man stabbed and injured his wife, daughter and mother-in-law over a marital discord in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Siddharth, an engineer who worked as a technical support in Gurgaon, has been arrested, a police officer said.

The injured -- Aditi Sharma (37), her eight-year-old daughter and mother Maya Devi (60) -- were admitted to the Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, Vasundhara Enclave, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, prima facie, matrimonial discord is believed to be the reason behind the attack. The couple were engaged in legal battles in civil and family courts.

A case under appropriate sections of law is being registered, Kashyap said.

