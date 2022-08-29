Left Menu

CJI Ramana retired without constituting bench to hear pleas against Art 370 nullification: Omar

Two days after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana retired, National Conference NC vice president Omar Abdullah alleged he very conveniently kicked into the long grass the petitions against the nullification of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.On Sunday, Abdullah shared a news report on Twitter about CJI Ramanas comments in April that the Supreme Court would hear the petitions after the summer vacation, and said, And then he retired without ever constituting the bench.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 08:17 IST
Two days after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana retired, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah alleged he ''very conveniently kicked into the long grass'' the petitions against the nullification of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, Abdullah shared a news report on Twitter about CJI Ramana's comments in April that the Supreme Court would hear the petitions after the summer vacation, and said, ''And then he retired without ever constituting the bench. He very conveniently kicked it into the long grass.'' ''Some people wonder why faith in these institutions gets eroded. Perhaps it has something to do with the way serious issues are handled,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister added.

The Centre on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution -- which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- and bifurcated the state into Union territories.

Several mainstream parties, including Abdullah's NC, challenged the move in the Supreme Court.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, succeeding Justice Ramana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

