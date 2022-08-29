Germany's Scholz: we will keep up support for Ukraine as long as it takes

Germany will keep up its support for Ukraine's defence for as long as it takes, and it will send state-of-the-art weapons to Kyiv in the coming weeks, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, according to the text of a speech prepared for delivery.

Apart from sending advanced air defence, radar systems or drones, Germany could assume special responsibility in terms of building up Ukraine's artillery and air defence capacities, Scholz said during his visit to the Czech capital.

