Singapore tourist arrested for raping Russian woman in HP's Kullu remanded to 5-day police custody

A Singapore tourist has been arrested and sent to five-day police custody for allegedly raping a Russian woman in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a senior official said here on Monday.

The woman, who was staying in Manali with her mother, in her complaint on Sunday alleged that Jun called her in his room and raped her on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Alexander Lee Jia Jun, has been arrested and sent to 5-day police custody by local court, Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said on Monday. An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manali police station when the victim reported the incident to the police on Sunday, they said. The accused on Monday was produced before a Kullu court which remanded him to police custody for five days till September 2, the SP added.

