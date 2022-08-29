Ukraine says long-anticipated southern offensive has begun

Ukraine has started a long-awaited counter-offensive in the country's south, its southern military command said on Monday.

"Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne cited southern command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk as saying. She confirmed the news minutes later at a briefing.

