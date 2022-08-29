Left Menu

SC agrees to hear waqf board plea against HC order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Karnataka waqf board plea against the state High Court order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

Updated: 29-08-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:42 IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday. The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal who sought an urgent hearing of the plea moved by the Waqf board. He apprised the court about the division bench of the Karnataka HC order and said unnecessary tension will be created.

The Karnataka High Court's division bench granted permission to the Karnataka government to consider and pass appropriate directions on the applications seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet. The division bench passed the order on the state government plea challenging a single judge bench order directing to maintain the status quo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

