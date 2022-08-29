Left Menu

Rajnath Singh witnesses functioning of Integrated Air Command & Control System

During his visit, the Hon'ble RM was demonstrated various networked operations conducted at varied locations across the country.

Rajnath Singh witnesses functioning of Integrated Air Command & Control System
The robust system has redundancies built into its functioning which enable seamless operations between its assets across the country.  Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)
The Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh today visited a premier radar station of the IAF, where he witnessed the functioning of the Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS). The system is the backbone of IAF's march towards network centricity and is a key enabler in operations. The system's capabilities endow its users with an enhanced situational awareness that reduces IAF's sensor-to-shooter loop. The robust system has redundancies built into its functioning which enable seamless operations between its assets across the country.

During his visit, the Hon'ble RM was demonstrated various networked operations conducted at varied locations across the country. These included the networked and synergised operations of fighter, transport and Remotely Piloted aircraft. He was also briefed about the nuances of peacetime Command & Control functions which include ensuring the air defence of critical areas on a day-to-day basis, as well as during large events. In his address, the Hon'ble RM complimented the air warriors for keeping the nations' skies safe throughout the year.

