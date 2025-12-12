Jiwya Textiles: Pioneering The Future of Plant-Based Fashion

Mumbai / Nashik, India — In December 2025, Jiwya Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (JIWYA), a sustainable luxury brand, marked a significant achievement, securing USD 350,000 from UAE's Kiara Luxe Holdings. The investment strengthens Jiwya's mission of globalizing its 100% plant-based fashion model, spotlighted at the recent London Fashion Week.

At London Fashion Week in September 2025, Jiwya unveiled the SS26 'Katidha' Collection at Devonshire Square, partnering with Oxford Fashion Studio. The collection was crafted entirely from plant-based materials, emphasizing the brand's dedication to regenerative fashion, and underscoring India's rich textile heritage and artisan prowess.

Founded by textile scientists Adhiraj Shinde and Aishwarya Lahariya, Jiwya has innovated a fully plant-derived, biodegradable ecosystem. It collaborates with over 150 artisan clusters in India and embraces a zero-waste production ethos. Co-Founder Shinde noted that the recent partnership will enhance Jiwya's global reach, while Lahariya highlighted plans to accelerate innovation in the eco-friendly textile space.

