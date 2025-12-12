Left Menu

Jiwya Textiles: Pioneering The Future of Plant-Based Fashion

Jiwya Textiles, a sustainable luxury brand from India, raised USD 350,000 from UAE's Kiara Luxe Holdings after showcasing their plant-based fashion collection at London Fashion Week. Founded by Adhiraj Shinde and Aishwarya Lahariya, the company is advancing global fashion with eco-friendly, biodegradable materials and a zero-waste model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:42 IST
Jiwya Textiles: Pioneering The Future of Plant-Based Fashion
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai / Nashik, India — In December 2025, Jiwya Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (JIWYA), a sustainable luxury brand, marked a significant achievement, securing USD 350,000 from UAE's Kiara Luxe Holdings. The investment strengthens Jiwya's mission of globalizing its 100% plant-based fashion model, spotlighted at the recent London Fashion Week.

At London Fashion Week in September 2025, Jiwya unveiled the SS26 'Katidha' Collection at Devonshire Square, partnering with Oxford Fashion Studio. The collection was crafted entirely from plant-based materials, emphasizing the brand's dedication to regenerative fashion, and underscoring India's rich textile heritage and artisan prowess.

Founded by textile scientists Adhiraj Shinde and Aishwarya Lahariya, Jiwya has innovated a fully plant-derived, biodegradable ecosystem. It collaborates with over 150 artisan clusters in India and embraces a zero-waste production ethos. Co-Founder Shinde noted that the recent partnership will enhance Jiwya's global reach, while Lahariya highlighted plans to accelerate innovation in the eco-friendly textile space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025