Government hikes Copra MSP by up to Rs 445 per quintal for 2026 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
