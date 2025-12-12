Tributes Pour In for Shivraj Patil: A Legacy of Dedication

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, describing it as a personal loss.

Patil, a 90-year-old Congress stalwart, died at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra after a brief illness, family sources reported. CM Stalin noted Patil's immense affection and respect shared with him despite their age and experience gap.

Reflecting on Patil's over 50 years in public service, Stalin highlighted his efficiency and responsibility in roles including that of Governor. The Chief Minister extended sincere sympathies to Patil's family and the Congress community.