Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Shivraj Patil: A Legacy of Dedication

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin mourned the passing of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, calling it a personal loss. Patil, aged 90, passed away in Latur, Maharashtra. Stalin praised Patil's over 50 years of dedicated public service and extended condolences to his family and friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:43 IST
Tributes Pour In for Shivraj Patil: A Legacy of Dedication
Shivraj Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, describing it as a personal loss.

Patil, a 90-year-old Congress stalwart, died at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra after a brief illness, family sources reported. CM Stalin noted Patil's immense affection and respect shared with him despite their age and experience gap.

Reflecting on Patil's over 50 years in public service, Stalin highlighted his efficiency and responsibility in roles including that of Governor. The Chief Minister extended sincere sympathies to Patil's family and the Congress community.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025