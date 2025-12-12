Tributes Pour In for Shivraj Patil: A Legacy of Dedication
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin mourned the passing of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, calling it a personal loss. Patil, aged 90, passed away in Latur, Maharashtra. Stalin praised Patil's over 50 years of dedicated public service and extended condolences to his family and friends.
Patil, a 90-year-old Congress stalwart, died at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra after a brief illness, family sources reported. CM Stalin noted Patil's immense affection and respect shared with him despite their age and experience gap.
Reflecting on Patil's over 50 years in public service, Stalin highlighted his efficiency and responsibility in roles including that of Governor. The Chief Minister extended sincere sympathies to Patil's family and the Congress community.
