Left Menu

Maha: Man stabs, injures wife in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:14 IST
Maha: Man stabs, injures wife in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver allegedly stabbed and injured his 46-year-old wife after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case against the accused Narayan Uttam Gharte under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place in Aadharwadi locality on Saturday night, when the accused asked his wife for money to buy alcohol and for gambling, he said.

When the woman refused, the accused went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed her, the official said.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022