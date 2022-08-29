President Murmu and Dutch Queen discuss bilateral ties

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands called on President Droupadi Murmu on Monday and they discussed about deepening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed in detail several aspects of universal financial inclusion which has been one of the main agenda of the Government of India, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu said the Government of India is committed to connect every Indian with formal banking channels through various means and to ensure that the benefits provided by the government reach the last mile and the intended beneficiary without any pilferage.

Queen Máxima appreciated the progress made in India in this direction in the last few years.

According to the statement, the president welcomed Queen Máxima to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and they discussed about deepening of bilateral ties between India and the Netherlands.

The visit of then president Ram Nath Kovind to the Netherlands in April, 2022 was fondly recalled during the meeting.

Murmu noted that the ''strategic partnership on water'' launched during the India-Netherlands virtual summit in April 2021 and several other dimensions of bilateral relations have witnessed further strengthening in recent years.

Queen Máxima is visiting India from August 29 to 31 in her official capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion honorary patron, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)