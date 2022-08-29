Raj: Kin of 4 persons who drowned demand inquiry, compensation; block highway

Family members of four persons who drowned in Rajasthan's Ajmer refused to accept the bodies and blocked the highway on Monday demanding an inquiry into the matter and compensation. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital, Nasirabad Circle Officer Poonam Bargad said. ''The relatives and villagers of the deceased blocked the road near Dilwadi culvert on Nasirabad-Kishangarh highway demanding compensation and investigation,'' he said. Police Sub-Inspector Ganpat Singh said BJP MLA Ramswaroop Lamba along with many local Congress leaders are sitting with the family members on the road demanding compensation. He said on Sunday, two real brothers Shivraj (19), Shaitan Gurjar (33), Mahendra (24) and Devkaran, jumped into a water tank built in Lavera village to save a 13-year-old child who had fallen into the tank. All four died of suffocation due to the leakage of poisonous gas in the cistern whereas the 13-year-old survived at a hospital, police said. He said that the matter has been registered under section 174 of CrPC in this regard.

The police is investigating the matter.