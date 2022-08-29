Left Menu

Man, 45, killed in violent clash between 2 families in Rajasthan's Kota

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:35 IST
A 45-year-old man was killed while another man was injured when two groups clashed with each other with sticks and swords in Maradiya Basti area here, police on Monday said.

Dhanraj Kevat, who was allegedly involved in the fight, succumbed to injuries in a hospital, they said.

FIRs were lodged against eight people from both groups under several sections, including that of murder and attempt to murder, police said.

A few of them were detained for interrogation on Monday, they said.

A scuffle had erupted on Sunday night between a Kevat family and a Bheel family, both neighbours, allegedly over repeated instances of harassing the women of Kevat family by the members of Bheel family, DSP and Circle Officer of the area Amer Singh said.

The Kevat family called one of their relatives, one Dhanraj Kevat, a resident of Rangpur road, to their house to resolve the matter at around 9.30 pm, after that the fight escalated into a violent confrontation as both groups attacked each other with sticks, iron rods, and swords, he said.

Dhanraj Kevat and Dhannalal Bheel sustained injuries in the clash and were rushed to MBS hospital, where Dhanraj Kevat succumbed to injuries during treatment late Sunday night, while Dhannalal Bheel was still under treatment, he said.

Police lodged a case of murder against Dhannalal Bheel, Bherulal, Sonu, and two others. Three members of the Bheel family too were booked for attempt to murder under IPC and other sections of the SC/ST Act, the CO said.

Kevat’s body was handed over to his family after a post mortem on Monday morning and further investigation into the matter is underway, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

