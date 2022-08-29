SC declines to extend bail to Jitendra Tyagi in hate speech case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail granted to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, in connection with the investigation into the hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharma Sansad held in December last year. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna while declining to extend the interim bail asked Tyagi to surrender before September 5.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on next Friday and asked Tyagi to produce the certificate of surrender before it by Monday. He (Tyagi) is on interim medical right? Go and surrender first. He isn't a senior citizen, he is 51. He should spend at least 7 days in custody," the bench observed.

On May 17, the top court had granted three months of interim bail to Tyagi on medical grounds. He was asked and to give an undertaking that he would not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement to electronic or digital or social media. The court had also asked Tyagi that harmony has to be maintained in the society.

Earlier, when hearing the bail plea of Tyagi, the top court had observed that they were "spoiling the whole atmosphere". "Before they ask to sensitise others they have to sensitise themselves first. They are not sensitised. This is something which is spoiling the whole atmosphere," the bench had said while referring to the controversial Haridwar Dharma Sansad event.

Tyagi, who was once the chief of UP Shia Waqf Board before accepting Hindusim, had challenged the March 8 order of the Uttarakhand High Court which denied him bail. Tyagi was arrested on January 13 in a case registered for offences under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The High Court had refused him bail observing that he had made derogatory remarks. (ANI)

