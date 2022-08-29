Left Menu

Odisha to set up Striking Fire Force for emergency situations

With the state being frequently hit by natural calamities, the Odisha government has decided to set up a Striking Fire Force to deal with emergency situations.

A proposal in this regard was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for formation of the Striking Fire Force comprising 144 personnel. The force will be equipped with state-of-the-art gadgets and modern equipment to ensure speedy rescue operations during various disasters, particularly fire mishaps, officials said.

At the meeting, it was decided to create three range headquarters of the Striking Fire Force in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur zones. Each range headquarter will have 48 posts.

The force will have assistant fire officers, station officers, assistant station officers, havildar major, driver havildar, havildar mechanic, leading firemen, fireman driver and firemen.

As the fire service personnel have emerged as the first responder to natural calamities, man-made disasters and accidents, it was felt to strengthen the system and provide quick and efficient service to the people in distress, officials said.

