Ukrainian ballet dancers twirl on U.S. stage in benefit performance

I can do what I can do," said Sukhorhova, who fled Ukraine after the invasion, eventually making his way to Japan. "If I can help in this, in this side of life, you know, it's really good."

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 02:44 IST
Ballet dancers twirled and glided across the stage in Orlando, Florida, in the National Ballet of Ukraine's first performance in the United States since the Russian invasion earlier this year. The troupe performed parts of famous ballets while also showcasing Ukrainian culture in the weekend performance, which benefited charities providing humanitarian assistance and emergency medical aid to Ukraine.

One of the dancers, 31-year-old Mykyta Sukhorhova from eastern Ukraine, said dancing was his way of supporting his country. "I'm not in military... I can do what I can do," said Sukhorhova, who fled Ukraine after the invasion, eventually making his way to Japan.

"If I can help in this, in this side of life, you know, it's really good."

