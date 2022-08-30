Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege -prosecutors

The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday. The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the items the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search.

Analysis-Biden's student loan forgiveness may erase savings of climate, drugs law

President Joe Biden's controversial plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for tens of millions of Americans could erase the projected $300 billion deficit reduction that his hard-fought climate, drugs and tax legislation would generate over 10 years - by as much as two times. The extent of the additional federal debt incurred by the one-time gift to college graduates and ex-students depends on which estimates are used, economists say.

Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan- Politico

The Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China. China carried out its largest war games around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

Proud Boys recruit sentenced to 4.5 years for role in U.S. Capitol riot

A local man who was in the process of joining the far-right Proud Boys group was sentenced on Monday to serve about 4-1/2 years in prison for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said. Joshua Pruitt, 40, a former Washington, D.C. resident, attended a rally with the Proud Boys on the day of the attack, before he breached the Capitol grounds while wearing a tactical glove with knuckle pads.

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor keeps New York City COVID vaccine mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy. The liberal justice denied Detective Anthony Marciano's request for a stay of the vaccination requirement while an appeal over his claims continue in a lower court. A federal judge threw out Marciano's case in March.

White House: Intelligence review of Trump document risk is 'appropriate'

The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks if former President Donald Trump took ultra-sensitive material to his residence after his term ended. The White House is not involved in that probe of materials recovered during a search of Trump's Florida residence, the Biden administration said.

Oregon gunman was confronted by employee who may have saved lives -police

A 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, may have been thwarted from taking more lives by a store employee who fought him over the gun and was one of two people killed, authorities said on Monday. The shooter, who lived in an apartment complex adjacent to the store, was identified by police as Ethan Blair Miller, 20. He took his own life before officers could fire a single shot, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told reporters at a news conference.

U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge in cases, helped U.S. households secure COVID-19 tests at no cost.

New Jersey man gets 3 years prison in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

A New Jersey man was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison after admitting he posed as a former New England Patriots football player to buy and sell Super Bowl rings, supposedly as gifts for the family of star quarterback Tom Brady. Scott Spina, 25, of Roseland, New Jersey, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Carter in Santa Ana, California, after pleading guilty in February to five felony counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Bankrupt Infowars parent company will face second Sandy Hook defamation trial

The parent company of far-right website Infowars agreed on Monday to face a second U.S. defamation trial stemming from the company's false claims the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax. Free Speech Systems' attorneys told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston the company would no longer oppose a trial in Connecticut next month, even though the company's bankruptcy would normally shield it from lawsuits.

