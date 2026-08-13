The Unyielding Naval Blockade: U.S. Asserts Control Over Iranian Waters

The United States military, under the guidance of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is prepared to indefinitely sustain a naval blockade against Iran. This strategic move is intended to bolster economic pressure as negotiations continue to falter.

During his remarks in Panama, Hegseth asserted the United States Navy's capability for sustained operations by rotating ships, ensuring continued naval pressure on Iran. His comments indicate advice given to President Donald Trump to maintain a proactive stance in the Middle East.

President Trump, using social media, boasted about U.S. control over the Strait of Hormuz, dubbing the naval blockade a formidable “WALL OF STEEL.” The U.S. launched the blockade following a February 28 commencement of conflict with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran, escalating military presence and operations in the region.