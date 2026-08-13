Young Scientists Shine at Nuclear Science Olympiad in Saudi Arabia

Sixty secondary school students from 19 countries gathered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the third International Nuclear Science Olympiad, spending a week testing their scientific knowledge, tackling practical challenges and discovering how nuclear technology is being used peacefully in fields that affect everyday life.

Held from 2 to 9 August 2026 with support from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the competition brought students together with team leaders, academics and representatives from nuclear research institutions. Mawhiba organised the event with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Education, King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy and King Abdulaziz University.

Students Put Nuclear Knowledge Into Practice

Competitors completed theoretical and experimental examinations covering atomic and nuclear structure, radiation, fission and fusion, radiation safety and peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

The practical examination required students to investigate scientific problems, analyse data and make decisions using the Reactor Dynamics Educational System, a teaching device developed by King Abdulaziz University's Nuclear Engineering Department with support from Mawhiba.

The system allowed each participant to work with a simulated nuclear reactor without radioactive material, giving students a practical way to explore reactor behaviour while developing analytical and problem-solving skills.

Beyond the competition, participants learned how nuclear techniques contribute to healthcare, food and agriculture, water management, environmental protection and energy.

Olympiad Builds Interest in Future Science Careers

The International Nuclear Science Olympiad began in the Philippines in 2024, followed by Malaysia in 2025, with more than 100 students from 16 Asia-Pacific countries taking part across the first two editions.

The competition is supported through an IAEA regional technical cooperation project designed to introduce secondary school students to nuclear science when many are starting to make decisions about university study and future careers.

Marina Mishar from the IAEA Technical Cooperation Division for Asia and the Pacific said the programme was developed with Member States to create a high-quality platform where young people could explore nuclear science and technology.

Saudi Student Takes Top Prize in Jeddah

The competition concluded with an awards ceremony on 8 August, where eight gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals were presented to students for their scientific knowledge and analytical abilities.

Saudi Arabia's Amjed Aldarweesh was named the overall winner and Nuclear Science Olympiad Ambassador, while Thailand's Peera Kulaptip finished second and Türkiye's Ayaz Buyukterzi placed third.

Saudi student Jana Alsubail earned a gold medal and received the Women in Nuclear IAEA Special Award for Best Female Olympian, describing the competition as an opportunity to challenge herself and deepen her interest in nuclear science.

IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu said the Olympiad gives young scientists more than a competition, providing a space to learn from international peers and understand how nuclear science can contribute to society.