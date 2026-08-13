AMD Unveils Strategic $5 Billion Debt Offering Plan

Advanced Micro Devices launched a significant debt offering, aiming to raise up to $5 billion by issuing senior unsecured notes due between 2029 and 2036. The raised capital is designated for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment. Major banks are managing the sale, expected to settle on August 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:40 IST
AMD Unveils Strategic $5 Billion Debt Offering Plan
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On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced the launch of a substantial debt offering aimed at raising between $4 billion and $5 billion. The chipmaker outlined plans to utilize the funds for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of existing debts.

The bonds, divided into 3, 5, 7, and 10-year senior unsecured notes, are pegged at 70 to 115 basis points over U.S. Treasuries. The details of the offering were revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, though specific terms remain undisclosed.

Leading the debt sale are major financial institutions such as Bank of America, JPMorgan, Barclays, and Wells Fargo. Anticipation builds as the bonds are slated to settle on August 17. AMD has yet to comment further on this strategic financial maneuver.

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