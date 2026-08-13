India and Kenya Seek Stronger Parliamentary Ties Through Technology

India and Kenya are looking to deepen parliamentary cooperation through regular exchanges, training and greater use of technology, building on a relationship shaped by centuries of trade, migration and shared democratic values.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla discussed these priorities with Kenyan National Assembly Speaker Moses M. Wetang'ula during a bilateral meeting at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. The meeting followed their interaction earlier this year during the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in the Indian capital.

Historic Connections Give Modern Partnership Deeper Roots

Birla described relations between India and Kenya as historical and multifaceted, pointing to strong people-to-people connections that have developed over generations alongside regular engagement between the two governments. He welcomed Kenya's recognition of Persons of Indian Origin as an indigenous community, noting the contribution this community has made to strengthening connections between the countries.

Mahatma Gandhi's influence on Kenya's anti-colonial struggle also featured in the discussions. Birla thanked Wetang'ula for agreeing to the installation of a statue of Gandhi in the Kenyan Parliament, presenting it as another symbol of the historical relationship. Wetang'ula said people of Indian origin have contributed to Kenya's development across different areas of society, including government and Parliament.

AI and Training Could Expand Parliamentary Cooperation

Technology is emerging as another area where the two legislatures could work more closely, with Birla offering to share India's experience of using artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning. He said AI has been deployed to support transparency, efficiency, inclusion and public participation, areas that are becoming increasingly important as legislatures modernise their operations.

India's Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies has already organised programmes for Kenyan lawmakers and parliamentary officials based on their specific requirements.

Both countries have also established Parliamentary Friendship Groups, while Birla called for regular delegation exchanges that could broaden cooperation and allow legislators to learn from each other's parliamentary practices.

Kenya Backs India's Permanent UNSC Membership

The two speakers also discussed their countries' cooperation in international institutions, particularly the United Nations, where Kenya and India have developed a close working relationship.

Wetang'ula called for democratic reform of the United Nations Security Council and supported India's inclusion as a permanent member, arguing that its composition should better represent the realities of the 21st century.

Birla also highlighted the scale of Indian democracy, noting that the country has around 970 million eligible voters and that roughly 650 million participated in its electoral process.

The discussions placed parliamentary engagement alongside wider diplomatic relations, with technology, institutional training and regular exchanges offering practical areas where India and Kenya can build a closer partnership.