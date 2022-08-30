Left Menu

Israelis shot and wounded after entering West Bank city

PTI | Nablus | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:59 IST
Israelis shot and wounded after entering West Bank city
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Several Israelis were wounded overnight after they entered the Palestinian West Bank city of Nablus and came under fire, the Israeli military said Tuesday.

The Israelis appeared to be headed on their own to a flashpoint shrine in the city, where visits are usually coordinated with the military under tight security precautions.

After they came under fire, troops entered the city, which is under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority and its security forces, to evacuate the Israelis, the military said.

Israelis are prohibited from entering the Palestinian-controlled areas, although some still do.

The military later said forces were exchanging fire with armed Palestinians in the city. It was not immediately clear if the events were connected.

Israel has been conducting near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since March, driving up tensions in the area.

The raids were launched after a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed since the start of the year, many of them militants or people involved in clashes with Israeli forces, the military says. But civilians have also been killed.

Some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried in the Nablus tomb, while Muslims say a sheikh is buried there.

The army escorts Jewish worshippers to the site, known to Jews as Joseph's Tomb, several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces.

As Israeli-Palestinian violence has flared this year, the site has again become a flashpoint.

In April, some 100 Palestinians marched toward Joseph's Tomb and set it ablaze before they were dispersed by Palestinian security forces.

Images on social media showed parts of the tomb inside the shrine smashed and charred.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military said forces escorting Jewish worshippers to the shrine came under fire and then shot back.

An 18-year-old Palestinian man was killed in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022