Rajasthan lawyer dies by suicide, kin accuse police of harassment

Though she rushed home, it was late as he had already died, police said.His family members said ever since he had launched an agitation against drugs in the area, the police had been torturing him and that they even thrashed him in April.Kanta Devi has accused Gharsana police station SHO Madan Lal and five other policemen of harassing her husband.Police said efforts were being made to convince the family members to accept the body and assured that the matter was being investigated.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 12:57 IST
A lawyer allegedly hanged himself to death in his house in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district even as his family said he was being tortured by the police after he launched an agitation against the peddling and consumption of drugs in the area.

They have refused to accept the body and are demanding action against the policemen. On the other hand, advocates in the victim's native Anupgarh tehsil have called for a boycott of their work in protest.

Victim Vijay Singh Jhorad, a resident of Gharsana, hanged himself at his house on Monday. However, prior to this, he called his advocate friend to inform about the same. The friend immediately called Jhorad's wife Kanta Devi, who is a teacher and was in school. Though she rushed home, it was late as he had already died, police said.

His family members said ever since he had launched an agitation against drugs in the area, the police had been torturing him and that they even thrashed him in April.

Kanta Devi has accused Gharsana police station SHO Madan Lal and five other policemen of harassing her husband.

Police said efforts were being made to convince the family members to accept the body and assured them that the matter was being investigated.

