Russia fines streaming service Twitch 3 mln rbls -agencies

A court in Russia on Tuesday fined streaming company Twitch 3 million roubles ($50,209) for refusing to remove a two-hour interview with an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russian news agencies reported.

Twitch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 59.7500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)