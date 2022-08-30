Russia fines streaming service Twitch 3 mln rbls -agencies
30-08-2022
A court in Russia on Tuesday fined streaming company Twitch 3 million roubles ($50,209) for refusing to remove a two-hour interview with an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russian news agencies reported.
Twitch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 59.7500 roubles)
