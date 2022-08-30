Left Menu

Need to create safe environment for women: Rahul Gandhi on Dumka girl burnt to death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:55 IST
Need to create safe environment for women: Rahul Gandhi on Dumka girl burnt to death
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the family of a Jharkhand teenager, who died after being set on fire by a man, will get justice only if the perpetrators of the heinous act are given the strictest punishment He also called for creating a safe environment in the country for women.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the cruelty meted out to the teenager has made every Indian's head bow in shame.

The Jharkhand government on Monday handed over a compensation of Rs 9 lakh to the next of kin of the girl.

The Class 12 student succumbed to her burn injuries at a government hospital here on Sunday. The National Commission for Women has also sought an action taken report from the police within seven days.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the teenager from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police said.

The girl was first admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in a critical condition with 90 per cent burns and later referred to another hospital.The accused in the case has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022