Delhi court issues fresh summons to filmmaker on plea against 'Kaali' movie

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here has issued fresh summons to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in a plea seeking injunction against her upcoming movie "Kaali" for allegedly depicting the Hindu deity in an uncalled way in its posters and promotional videos.

The court had earlier summoned the filmmaker on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before any order is passed.

The matter, however, was adjourned as the judge was on leave.

Noting that the defendants Manimekalai and the company Touring Talkies Media Works Pvt Ltd, remained unserved, Additional Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar directed fresh summons to be served by all modes, including email and WhatsApp.

"In view of the submissions, let summons be issued afresh through all modes, including service through email as well as WhatsApp, on filing of Process Fee (PF), returnable for the next date of hearing," the judge said in an order dated August 29.

The court has posted the matter for service of summons upon the defendants and for arguments on the plea on November 1.

The plea, filed by Advocate Raj Gaurav, sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against the filmmaker alleging that she depicted the Hindu goddess in a very uncalled way in the poster and promotional video of the movie "Kaali".

