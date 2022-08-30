Fire breaks out in cold storage in Amritsar, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a cold storage at Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city where goods in large number were gutted, but no casualty was reported, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The fire incident happened on Monday, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, ''Fire tenders from various departments have been pressed into service including the Disaster management experts to control the blaze''. ''It was very tough to control the flames since there were no effective safety measures fitted inside the cold storage. Moreover, there was no safe route or way to enter the affected building for the team of fire department and because of which the roof of the building was broken to douse fire,'' he said.

He further said there was no water sprinkler system fitted anywhere in the cold storage which was mandatory where highly inflammable material (ammonia) was stored in such a bulk quantity.

''Now the situation was being brought under control,'' he added.

