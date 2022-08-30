Left Menu

Fire breaks out in cold storage in Amritsar, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a cold storage at Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city where goods in large number were gutted, but no casualty was reported, a senior official said on Tuesday.The fire incident happened on Monday, the official said.Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, Fire tenders from various departments have been pressed into service including the Disaster management experts to control the blaze.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:15 IST
Fire breaks out in cold storage in Amritsar, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a cold storage at Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city where goods in large number were gutted, but no casualty was reported, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The fire incident happened on Monday, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, ''Fire tenders from various departments have been pressed into service including the Disaster management experts to control the blaze''. ''It was very tough to control the flames since there were no effective safety measures fitted inside the cold storage. Moreover, there was no safe route or way to enter the affected building for the team of fire department and because of which the roof of the building was broken to douse fire,'' he said.

He further said there was no water sprinkler system fitted anywhere in the cold storage which was mandatory where highly inflammable material (ammonia) was stored in such a bulk quantity.

''Now the situation was being brought under control,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022