Woman appeals to PM for help to bring back body of husband from S Africa

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:49 IST
A woman in Bhayla village here has urged the prime minister and the external affairs minister to help bring home the mortal remains of her husband who died of illness in South Africa.

Sangeeta Sharma has written to them that she does not have enough money to bring back the body of her husband Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told PTI Kumar was working in a company in South Africa and died there on August 27 due to illness.

District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh has directed Sub-divisional Magistrate Deoband Deepak Kumar to take up the matter of helping the woman, Rai said. He said that Sangeeta Sharma is an Anganwadi worker and her children are young.

