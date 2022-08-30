Constitution reform is important to guide SA’s path to becoming equal state

Consistent development and reform of the Constitution is imperative to ensure that it remains relevant and continues to give guidance on South Africa's path to becoming an equal state.

This is according to Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola who was speaking at the celebration of the 25th Year Anniversary of the Constitution in Limpopo.

"Our Constitution is now 25-years-old and we have to consistently assess if it still fulfills the demands of present society. We cannot deny that there are a lot changes, which occurred in the past years since the Constitution was adopted.

"The needs of the nation are dynamic, organic, and living. Its political, social, and economic conditions changes with time and advancement of technology. It is not uncommon for nations to review their constitutions in response to changing circumstances or changes of ideas or the needs within the society.

"Because society is evolving, so must we continuously look whether the Constitution enables us to achieve the objectives in that changed society," he said.

The Minister added that although in its current "robust" form, the basic tenets of the Constitution suit the South African landscape, it cannot "provide for all the eventualities so the need to bring reform in the Constitution will always arise".

Lamola described the Constitution as a "transformative document" which can pave the way for the South Africa it envisions.

"[If] properly used [it] can enable us to achieve an equal and egalitarian society. The Constitution enables us to achieve the socio-economic rights entrenched in the constitution. All spheres of government have an important role to play in the development of the Constitution. Academia also has a critical role to play in the development of the Constitution through research and development and…academic papers."

The Minister added that the Judiciary as the interpreter, enforcer, and protector of law, plays a critical role in ensuring the reign of democracy.

"The Judiciary has played a critical role in ensuring that our democratic gains are consolidated and continues to play an important role in fulfilling freedom, rights and obligations as outlined in the Constitution…same as the executive and parliament.

"This is a critical role in ensuring that the state respects, protects, promotes, and fulfills the rights contained in the Bill of Rights towards a broad constitutional vision of an open and democratic society in which government is driven by the will of the people," he said.

The Minister highlighted that the Constitution provides a platform for all three arms of the state to come together and deliver on promises made to South Africans.

"The Constitution weaves together all the three arms of the state. It is this interwoven dispensation of accountability that creates an environment in which we should deliver services to South Africans.

"Our Constitution is the soul of our nation, state and persona of its people. It is mindful of dreams and past history and [our] efforts to keep it alive," Lamola said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)