Goa BJP spokesperson demands CBI probe in Phogat murder case

A spokesperson of the Goa unit of the BJP on Tuesday demanded that the investigation in the Sonali Phogat `murder' case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

State BJP spokesperson Savio Rodrigues took to Twitter to make the demand.

“It is my earnest appeal to @DrPramodPSawant to handover the #SonaliPhogatDeath case to CBI. It is an appeal of a 15-year-old daughter. Justice must be delivered. Such unfortunate crimes gives Goa a bad-name. In the end the truth behind the crime and wishes of the family matter,'' he tweeted.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said the government will hand over the investigation to the central agency if required. Phogat (43), a BJP leader and former TikTok star from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

The Goa Police has so far arrested five persons including two of Phogat's associates in connection with the case.

