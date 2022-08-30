Left Menu

Launch statewide drive to stop trade of illicit ENA: Punjab Excise minister to officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:52 IST
Launch statewide drive to stop trade of illicit ENA: Punjab Excise minister to officials
Punjab Excise and Taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday asked officials to launch a statewide drive to stop the illicit trade of extra neutral alcohol (ENA).

ENA is the raw material from which liquor is made.

Chairing a review meeting of the excise department, Cheema directed officials of his department to further strengthen the enforcement drive against illicit liquor trade, especially ENA, which causes loss to state exchequer, besides the potential disastrous impact on human health. ''Also sensitize the methanol dealers in coordination with district administration to ensure that there is no illegal pilferage or unauthorised sale of methyl alcohol which can lead to hooch tragedies,” an official statement quoting Cheema said.

The minister was apprised during the meeting that in July, the department seized 15,131 bottles of Punjab Medium Liquor (PML), 7,917 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 2,596 bottles of beer, 3,795 bottles of Ready to Drink (RTD) liquor and 5,895 litres of illicit liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

