Goldman Sachs to lift all COVID protocols - memo
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 02:12 IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc will lift pandemic-era protocols at its offices effective Sept. 6, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The new guidelines will allow employees to enter the company's offices in the Americas regardless of vaccination status, except in New York City and Lima.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Americas
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc
- New York City
- Lima
Advertisement