Left Menu

South Korea presses concerns over U.S. EV tax credit reform

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 02:57 IST
South Korea presses concerns over U.S. EV tax credit reform
  • Country:
  • United States

Korean Deputy Trade Minister Ahn Sung-il raised concerns on Tuesday with the Biden administration over the revamped $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit that makes vehicles assembled outside North America ineligible.

Deputy United States Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi met with Ahn, USTR said, saying "they agreed the two sides would keep in close contact on this issue over the coming weeks."

The $430 billion climate, health care and tax bill signed into law by President Joe Biden Aug. 16 made about 70% of EVs immediately ineligible for the U.S. tax credit, including all EVs offered by Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
4
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022