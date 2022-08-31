US announces USD30-mn humanitarian aid to Pak as it battles deadly floods

The United States on Tuesday announced USD 30 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan as it battles one of the worst floods in recent history. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said, ''We stand with Pakistan in this difficult time.'' ''As Pakistan suffers from devastating flooding, the United States -- through the USAID -- is now providing USD30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter,'' he said.

The flooding has affected an estimated 33 million people and resulted in more than 1,100 deaths and over 1,600 injuries, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State, told reporters during a conference call.

''In addition, more than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed, and nearly 735,000 livestock – a major source of livelihood and food – have been lost, and the flooding has damaged roads and more than two million acres of agricultural land,” he said.

USAID (United States Agency for International Development) partners will use this fund to prioritise urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance, he said. A USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Islamabad on Monday to assess the impact of the floods and coordinate with partners on response efforts, he added.

''We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan. We stand with Pakistan during this difficult time, and the U.S. is proud to be the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan,'' Patel said.

Several US lawmakers have said they are heartbroken at the devastating flood in Pakistan. ''My thoughts are with the people of Pakistan as they face these devastating floods. I extend my deepest condolences for the mounting loss of life and to all those affected,'' said Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

''My thoughts are with the people of Pakistan, especially those who lost loved ones to recent floods. International support for shelter, clean water, healthcare & emergency services is crucial. We cannot afford to ignore the climate crisis or its deadly impact on our world,'' said Senator Robert Menendez, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

''Heartbroken for Pakistan and the global Pakistani community. This is unconscionable. Every nation must declare a climate emergency and move every resource toward responding to our current reality. It's on all of us to save the planet and save humanity,'' Congressman Jamaal Bowman said.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said the devastating flooding in Pakistan is yet another example that the effects of climate change are happening right now. ''My prayers are with the millions of people suffering - and for a future where we can prevent it.” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, ''Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the monsoons in Pakistan — from the millions who have now been displaced to the thousands who have tragically lost their lives.'' Congresswoman Haley Stevens said a ''global climate disaster'' is well underway, and the US has a major role to play in deterring it. ''Overwhelmed with grief at the devastation we’re seeing out of Pakistan, where heavy rains & flooding have stolen the lives & livelihoods of so many this summer.'' Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, co-chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, said the flooding devastation is catastrophic with over 30 million people impacted. ''It’s urgent that the United States offers to help with possible airlifts of food and necessities to isolated and starving people.'' PTI LKJ TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)