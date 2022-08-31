Left Menu

China sets yuan midpoint at 2-yr low, but firmer than forecast

26, 2020. The fixing was much stronger than market projections at 200 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.9106. Traders and analysts speculated that the firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings over the past week could be part of an official attempt to rein in recent rapid yuan losses.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-08-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 07:02 IST
China sets yuan midpoint at 2-yr low, but firmer than forecast
  • Country:
  • China

China set its yuan midpoint at a two-year low against the dollar on Wednesday to reflect a buoyant dollar, but the guidance was set firmer than expectations for a sixth trading day in a row. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8906 per dollar prior to market open, 104 pips or 0.15% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8802, which was the weakest since Sept. 26, 2020.

The fixing was much stronger than market projections at 200 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.9106. Traders and analysts speculated that the firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings over the past week could be part of an official attempt to rein in recent rapid yuan losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022