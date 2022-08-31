Minor girl found dead, SIT arrests accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the accused within a few hours after the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar formed a four-member SIT headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Dilip Khalko to investigate and apprehend the culprit following the recovery of the body of the minor girl from Todangsal bushes in Unchudi village on Tuesday morning.

The SIT swung into action to gather information about the victim.

A villager Gangaram Banta identified the body as that of his daughter, the SDPO said.

Based on the evidence collected by SIT scientifically, Khalko said the team rounded up one Vijay Singh Banra (25) of the same village for interrogation.

Banra broke down in course of interrogation and confessed his crime, the SDPO said, adding that he has been arrested.

Asked whether it was a rape and murder case, the police officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and it could be confirmed on receiving the report.

However, we are investigating the case from all possible angles to unearth the motive behind the killing, he added.

