China state-owned banks seen selling dollars in onshore market - traders

China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars on Wednesday afternoon, driving the yuan to the stronger side of 6.9 per dollar, four sources with knowledge of the trading said.

The yuan is hovering near two-year lows, but since mid-morning ground higher and closed the domestic trading session at 6.8095.

The sources, all currency traders, said the state-bank trading moved the market and seemed aimed at forcing the onshore close below 6.9. They requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

Also Read: Australia, New Zealand say no issues with meat exports to China

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)