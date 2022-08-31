Russia says Ukraine's counter-offensive at Mykolaiv-Kriviy Rih has failed
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Ukraine's attempts to mount a counter-offensive in the south of the country had failed, with their forces suffering heavy losses in equipment and men.
In its daily briefing, Russia's defence ministry said its forces had shot down three Ukrainian helicopters and that Ukraine had lost four fighter jets during two days of fighting around the Mykolaiv-Kriviy Rih frontline and in other areas of southern Ukraine.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.
