Ukraine's Zelenskiy says EU should ban all Russian state media
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:44 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Wednesday to ban all Russian state TV channels and "propagandists", an apparent reference to Russian state media employees.
He made the remarks speaking via video link at the Forum 2000 event in Prague.
"Not a single Russian propaganda-monger should stay on the territory of the EU. Not a single Russian state TV channel should be allowed to keep working on the territory of the EU," Zelenskiy said through a translator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
