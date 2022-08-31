U.S. preparing more security assistance for Ukraine -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:29 IST
The Biden administration will announce additional security aid for Ukraine shortly, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"There will be announcements of future security assistance in coming days," Kirby said at a news briefing.
