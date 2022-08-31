Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Bomai area of Sopore town in Baramulla following information about the presence of militants there, they said.
Police said the search operation turned into a gunfight in which one militant was killed.
The operation is in progress, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture exports making waves internationally
Five of a family among six found dead in Jammu; SIT set up for probe
6 of family found dead in separate houses in Jammu
Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter
Kashmiri Pandit murder: J-K admin moves to attach house of terrorist; protest held in Jammu