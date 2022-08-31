Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Bomai area of Sopore town in Baramulla following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

Police said the search operation turned into a gunfight in which one militant was killed.

The operation is in progress, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)