Left Menu

Miraculous escape for former K’taka deputy CM

Savadi, who is a member of legislative council, was on the way to Athani from Gokak when the accident occurred, sources said.A bike-rider came in front of the car. To avoid hitting the car, its driver swerved the vehicle and it landed in the ditch and capsized.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:14 IST
Miraculous escape for former K’taka deputy CM
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday had a narrow escape when his car fell into a ditch and overturned at Raibagh. Savadi, who is a member of legislative council, was on the way to Athani from Gokak when the accident occurred, sources said.

A bike-rider came in front of the car. To avoid hitting the car, its driver swerved the vehicle and it landed in the ditch and capsized. The former minister and his driver escaped with minor injuries to the head and arm while his security guard man and another companion in the car were safe, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022