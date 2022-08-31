India score 192/2 against Hong Kong
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:19 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India scored 192 for two against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday. Set into bat, India's Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) were the team's main contributors. India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets. Brief scores: India: 192/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
