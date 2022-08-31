Left Menu

UP: Man mistakes stranger's body to be father's, cremates it

A week after a man cremated the body of his father, it was revealed that the latter is alive and admitted in a hospital, police said on Wednesday, adding the family cremated an unidentified person. Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Sanjay Kumar said, Body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was found under Azizganj police station area on August 22.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:55 IST
UP: Man mistakes stranger's body to be father's, cremates it
  • Country:
  • India

A week after a man cremated the body of his ''father'', it was revealed that the latter is alive and admitted in a hospital, police said on Wednesday, adding the family cremated an unidentified person. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said, ''Body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was found under Azizganj police station area on August 22. The body was sent for postmortem examination in which it was revealed that he died of natural causes. The next day one Indra Kumar of Lakhimpur Kheri reached the police station and identified the deceased as his father Rana Lal.'' The body was handed over to Indra who took it to his village and cremated the body with his family as per Hindu rituals. The family was observing 13 days of mourning, police said. On Tuesday, Indra received a phone call from a hospital that his father broke his leg in an accident and is admitted there. The family visited the hospital and found this to be true, police said. ''Indra Kumar reached the police station and informed the officials about the development. He has also given us in writing that he mistook the body as that of his elderly father's. The matter is being looked into,'' the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022