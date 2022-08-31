Left Menu

Punjab: 2 held for threatening businessmen by posing as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Senior Superintendent of Police Rupnagar Dr Sandeep Garg said the two have been identified as Ramandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh.He said the accused were giving threats to people and identified themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Updated: 31-08-2022 22:31 IST
The police on Wednesday said it has busted a gang which used to threaten businessmen by identifying themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Senior Superintendent of Police (Rupnagar) Dr Sandeep Garg said the two have been identified as Ramandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh.

He said the accused were giving threats to people and identified themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They had made threats to many people in Mohali, Kharar and Rupnagar and demanded Rs three lakh each from them, he said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The Punjab Police had earlier said Bishnoi has admitted to masterminding the killing in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

