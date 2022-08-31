2 held in connection with killing of man in Delhi

Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of a person in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area recently, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Paras and Kapil, both residents of Devli village here, they said. On Friday, police received information about a firing incident in which the injured had been taken to a hospital.

After reching the hospital, the police found that Devli-resident Kapil Panwar was declared brought dead. Several gunshot injuries were found on his body, officials said. The other injured person received three gunshot injuries on his right leg, they said. Police said Paras was present at the spot and provided information about the deceased to the assailants who were provided arms by Kapil.

