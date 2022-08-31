Israel attacks Aleppo's airport with rockets -Syria's state news agency
Israel targeted Aleppo's international airport with rockets, Syria's state news agency (SANA) said on Wednesday, citing a military source.
It added the strike only resulted in material damage after earlier reporting blasts were heard over the city. No comment was immediately reported from the Israeli side.
