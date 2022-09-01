Left Menu

WB govt raises upper age limit for recruitment of police constables: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 00:22 IST
WB govt raises upper age limit for recruitment of police constables: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to raise the upper age limit for recruitment of police constables from 27 years to 30 years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. She said that decision was also taken to give relaxation to age and physical measurement in the appointment on compassionate grounds under the exempted category to the next of kin of the police personnel.

The chief minister also announced that civic volunteers, village police, home guards and civil defence personnel will be eligible for promotion and relaxation will be given in the upper age limit up to 35 years and in physical measurement during the promotion to the post of constables.

The state also announced the introduction of uniform allowance for different categories of police personnel in West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022